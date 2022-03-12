Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Short Interest Up 340.5% in February

Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 340.5% from the February 13th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRRTY shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Marfrig Global Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MRRTY stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 31,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,937. Marfrig Global Foods has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.2001 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%.

Marfrig Global Foods SA engages in the production, processing, and trade of meat products and food made from animal proteins. It operates through the following reportable business segments: Beef and Keystone. The Beef segment engages in marketing, promotion, and export of beef. The Keystone segment is a supplier of processed food made from animal protein to global restaurant chains, with operations concentrated in the United States and Asia.

