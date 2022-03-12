Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93.
About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
