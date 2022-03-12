MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,131 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of MarineMax worth $11,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $72,144.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $277,085.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,541. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $43.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $944.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.77.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.46. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $472.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HZO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on MarineMax from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on MarineMax from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on MarineMax from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

