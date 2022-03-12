MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 147,835 shares.The stock last traded at $4.55 and had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.86.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

