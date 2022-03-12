Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MQ. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Marqeta from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

