Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target Cut to $22.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 119.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MQ. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Get Marqeta alerts:

MQ opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.49. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.