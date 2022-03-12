Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

DOOR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Get Masonite International alerts:

DOOR stock opened at $93.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.75. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period.

Masonite International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.