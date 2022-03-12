Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Match Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 174,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,101,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Match Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $88.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.47.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

