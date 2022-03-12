Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MTCH. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.47.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,212,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,872,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,359,000 after buying an additional 1,098,413 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

