Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.800-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MTRN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.03. 62,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,363. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.39. Materion has a 52-week low of $63.88 and a 52-week high of $96.00.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.50.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Materion by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Materion by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion (Get Rating)

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.