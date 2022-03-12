Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VDC stock traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.10. The company had a trading volume of 215,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,912. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $172.51 and a twelve month high of $202.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.38.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

