Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,203,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,911,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.05. 337,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,365. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.12.

