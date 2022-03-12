McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Boosted by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,616,278,000 after acquiring an additional 134,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,103,642,000 after acquiring an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.87. 6,125,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,502,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.12. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $211.42 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

