Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Bought by Wilsey Asset Management Inc.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,848 shares during the period. Medical Properties Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $14,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

MPW traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $20.15. 5,211,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,962,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.