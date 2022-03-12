Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $62.59 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

