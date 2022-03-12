Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.410-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. 345,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.64, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $51.66 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

