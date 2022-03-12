Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.
In related news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen bought 14,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
