Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $81.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

In related news, Director Noah G. Levy bought 14,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $56,220.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulrik B. Nielsen bought 14,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $60,576.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,899 shares of company stock worth $398,104 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 341,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 132,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

