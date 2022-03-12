Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Decreases Holdings in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nautilus by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 174,800 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nautilus alerts:

In other Nautilus news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $4.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLS. Craig Hallum raised Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.30.

Nautilus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.