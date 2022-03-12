Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $62,000 in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $831,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Carter Bankshares by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $424.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.92.

About Carter Bankshares (Get Rating)

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.