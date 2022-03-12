Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases New Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after buying an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after purchasing an additional 449,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 415,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of PCOR opened at $52.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $262,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,325 shares of company stock worth $5,580,987 in the last three months.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

