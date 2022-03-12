Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Evolus were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOLS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 61.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth about $164,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $560.84 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.70 million. Analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

