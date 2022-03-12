Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,186 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 24.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter worth $2,006,000. Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,193,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TLYS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

