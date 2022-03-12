Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,840 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 16.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 33,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 36,742 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CNTY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.76 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.91.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

