MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE CMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 10.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 29.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 202,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 65.1% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 48.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 652,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 212,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

