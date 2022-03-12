MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Short Interest Down 65.4% in February

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE CMU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,318. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.47. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $4.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.
About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The company was founded on January 22, 1987 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
