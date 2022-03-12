M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 656 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.37 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

