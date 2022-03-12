M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MGPUF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on M&G in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised M&G to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&G presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Shares of MGPUF opened at $2.95 on Thursday. M&G has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

