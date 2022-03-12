Michael Naylor Acquires 18,000,000 Shares of Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT) Stock

Auteco Minerals Limited (ASX:AUT – Get Rating) insider Michael Naylor acquired 18,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$126,000.00 ($91,970.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

Auteco Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auteco Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Canada. The company primarily focuses on exploration and evaluation of gold resources at the Pickle Crow Gold Project. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the Pickle Crow gold project located in Ontario, Canada.

