Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 6.5%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.28. 101,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 867,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on MVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microvast by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

