Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 6.5%

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.29 and last traded at $9.28. 101,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 867,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.
Several research firms have weighed in on MVST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
