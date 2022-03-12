MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.16% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Shares of MOFG opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.