Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1,334.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.59. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $79.55 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.21.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

