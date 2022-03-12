Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 511,045 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,128,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107,954 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,174,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 69,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of UBS opened at $16.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

