Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target Cut to C$26.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.25 to C$24.75 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.28.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$21.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.36. The firm has a market cap of C$879.54 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$19.99 and a twelve month high of C$25.41.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

