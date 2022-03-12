Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 83,919 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,919 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $29,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,598. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

