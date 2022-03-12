Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 234,266 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 234,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,385,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,853,000 after acquiring an additional 63,847 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $52.11. 2,457,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,971. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85.
