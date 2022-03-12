Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 1.00% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 965.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LGLV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.28. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a one year low of $122.44 and a one year high of $151.10.

