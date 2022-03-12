Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,327 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,099,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 231,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after purchasing an additional 38,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 359,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,800,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 18,277,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

