Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 140,163 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,163 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 3,138,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $88.45 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

