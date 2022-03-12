Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $590.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “The Mitsui Group is a global empire comprising more than 860 subsidiaries and associated companies with operations in chemicals, foodstuffs, general merchandise, iron and steel, machinery, nonferrous metals, textiles, energy, and real estate and service industries. “
MITSY opened at $519.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $506.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.74. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $368.00 and a twelve month high of $553.13.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Get Rating)
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (MITSY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.