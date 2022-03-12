MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Update

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJNE remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Friday. 16,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,827. MJ has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.
