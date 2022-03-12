ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of ModivCare worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in ModivCare by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ModivCare by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in ModivCare by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $107.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.70. ModivCare Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.38 and a 12 month high of $211.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODV shares. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

