Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.17.

NYSE MNR opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $21.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 403,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,834,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

