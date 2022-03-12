Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

