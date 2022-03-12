Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. Moody’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.500-$3.000 EPS.

MCO stock traded down $9.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $304.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,094. The firm has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $286.12 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $395.69.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

