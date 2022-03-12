Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MIC. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,575,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $591,169,000 after buying an additional 265,791 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,884,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,342,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $176,118,000 after buying an additional 2,399,592 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,721,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,789,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,461,000 after buying an additional 1,354,022 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macquarie Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of MIC opened at $3.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. owns and operates a diversified group of businesses providing basic services to customers in the U. S. It operates through the following business segments: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other. The IMTT segment provides bulk liquid storage and handling services to third parties in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.