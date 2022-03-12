Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KIE stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

