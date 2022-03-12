Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $44,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWZ. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

