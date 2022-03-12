Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $52,000 Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.12% of Spectrum Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 65.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 294.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

SPB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.58. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.66 and a 12 month high of $107.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.16). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

