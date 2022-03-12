Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $199,600.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $126.97 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $104.35 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.80%.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.