Morgan Stanley Acquires New Stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 236,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,643,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.58% of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISCG. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,172,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,173,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,408,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,576,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,224,000.

NYSEARCA ISCG opened at $41.40 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $54.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33.

