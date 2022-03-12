Morgan Stanley Purchases 41,752 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,752 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Dolby Laboratories worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,334,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,906,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 314,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.96. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.34 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

